PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 641.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $736.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 201.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00124565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

