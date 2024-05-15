Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 13.6% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 386,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 318,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Power Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

Power Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.