PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWUP. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 33.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

