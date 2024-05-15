Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 16.7%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 255,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 89,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

