Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.1%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.17 and last traded at $165.98. 1,200,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,743,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 371,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

