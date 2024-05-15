Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
PGUCY stock remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.
About Prosegur Cash
