RCS Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RCS Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 888,652 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

