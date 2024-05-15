Request Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $125.81 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $125.81 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,241.98 or 0.99981948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012156 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11597638 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,527,902.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

