Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Up 12.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROCLW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Roth Ch Acquisition V
