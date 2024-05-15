Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCLW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

