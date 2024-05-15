Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 589,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 852,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,835. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.