SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 1,507,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
