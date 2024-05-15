SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 1,507,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,881,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

