Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Increases By 29.2%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
ENCVF stock remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.21. Encavis has a 52 week low of C$13.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.57.
Encavis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encavis
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.