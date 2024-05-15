Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Increases By 29.2%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENCVF stock remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.21. Encavis has a 52 week low of C$13.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.57.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

