Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Grows By 23.9%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,465,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

