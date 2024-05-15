SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 418,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SMX stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,158,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. SMX has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
