SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 418,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,158,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. SMX has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

