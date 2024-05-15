SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lowered by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

