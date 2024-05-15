StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.78

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 327539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.23.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 81,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 367,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

