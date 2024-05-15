Strategic Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 14,925,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,677,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

