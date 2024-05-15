Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,105 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

NXPI stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.36 and its 200-day moving average is $225.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $163.26 and a 1 year high of $268.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

