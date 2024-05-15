SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 1,381,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.73. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 523,830 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SunOpta by 77.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $8,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Report on STKL

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.