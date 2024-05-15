SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.
SunOpta Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 1,381,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.73. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 523,830 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SunOpta by 77.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $8,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Read Our Latest Report on STKL
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.