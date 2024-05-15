Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SG. Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,753.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,753.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

