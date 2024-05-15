Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Cut by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 1.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $20.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.20. The company had a trading volume of 967,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.35 and a 200-day moving average of $542.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.21 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

