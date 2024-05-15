Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 4,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.72. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

TAIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

