Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,303,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

