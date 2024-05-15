Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. 2,494,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,989. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

