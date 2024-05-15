Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 64,646 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 262,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $220.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.