Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.84 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 207,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,353. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

