Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.25

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tesco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 310.20 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.20, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.90 ($3.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

