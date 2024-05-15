Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 230.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.7% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $191.13. 4,917,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

