The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,691. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

