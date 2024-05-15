The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Triodos Investment Management BV’s 5th Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.77. 6,009,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,804,184. The company has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

