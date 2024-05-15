Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,181 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 989,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,362. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

