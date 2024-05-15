Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 184,923 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,923 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of DLocal worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $14,783,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,093,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DLocal by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 993,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 440,259 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 234,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 16,083,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,926. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

