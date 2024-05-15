Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,964 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetEase by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 966,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.