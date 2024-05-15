Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $7 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $20,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.86. The company had a trading volume of 454,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,512. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $145.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

