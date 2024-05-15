Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1,933.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,279 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of H World Group worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in H World Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in H World Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 714,801 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CLSA started coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 905,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,346. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

