Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after acquiring an additional 92,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 46.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 355,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,206. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.98 and its 200-day moving average is $244.94. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,689,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,120 shares of company stock valued at $21,319,021. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

