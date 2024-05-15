Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.61 Million in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ATS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 509,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ATS by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 236,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ATS by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ATS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 497,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 347,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

