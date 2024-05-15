Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,587. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

