Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,612 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,612 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 330,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

