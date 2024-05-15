Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,297 shares of company stock worth $1,247,577. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

