Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 273,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,991. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

