Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 189501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Medical had a net margin of 39.43% and a return on equity of 857.87%. Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.