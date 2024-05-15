Toncoin Price Reaches $7.00 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion and approximately $362.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00010614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,913.42 or 0.99941944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00087958 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,652,667 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,617,180.195194 with 3,474,134,753.313791 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.03368105 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $439,120,736.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

