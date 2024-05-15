Triodos Investment Management BV Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 1.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.07% of Xylem worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xylem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $143.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

