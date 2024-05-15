VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock remained flat at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 183,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

