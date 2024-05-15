Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $206.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,798. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $208.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

