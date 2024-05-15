Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,284 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $81,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. 8,034,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,959. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

