Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.30. The company had a trading volume of 841,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $253.78 and a 1-year high of $351.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

