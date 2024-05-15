Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 260.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $49,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 2,951,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

