Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.05. 509,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,279. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average of $231.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

